Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Decreases By 97.7%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Mountain Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 140,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

