Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Declines By 72.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 192,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

