Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 117.3%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE DMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,567. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.