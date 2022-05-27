Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Declines By 85.4%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,377,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,914. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

