Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Declines By 85.4%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the April 30th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,722,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBDD stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,377,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,914. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About CBD of Denver
