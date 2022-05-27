Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Declines By 85.3%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MOHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOHO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ECMOHO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ECMOHO by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

