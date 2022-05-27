Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Declines By 81.8%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Elemental Royalties from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,317. Elemental Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Canada, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.