Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 93.5%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the April 30th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,734,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FANUY remained flat at $$16.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Fanuc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

