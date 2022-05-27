Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Rises By 320.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,999. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

