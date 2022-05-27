Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Expands By 2,633.3%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 2,633.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($214.04) to £159.90 ($201.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($195.04) to £138 ($173.65) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11,693.25.

PDYPY stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

