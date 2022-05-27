Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 70.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,958. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

