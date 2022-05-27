Short Interest in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Grows By 2,431.3%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 2,431.3% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.30 on Friday. Great Elm Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $63.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,710,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason W. Reese bought 21,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,146,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,569.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,608,984 shares of company stock worth $2,941,171 in the last three months. 38.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Elm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

