Short Interest in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Declines By 83.5%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HAPP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 73,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,253. Happiness Development Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAPP. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group by 164.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Development Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Happiness Development Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,528 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

