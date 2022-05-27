Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 77.8%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Inpex stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 5,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
About Inpex (Get Rating)
