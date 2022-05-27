Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 77.8%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inpex stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $12.31. 5,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

