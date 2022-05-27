Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 85.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

