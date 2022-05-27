Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Declines By 85.7%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.23. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.