Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rises By 215.7%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the April 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.5 days.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock remained flat at $$13.93 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

