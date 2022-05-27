Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Drops By 64.1%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 732,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 142,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,122 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 60,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,631. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

