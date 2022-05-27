Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Increases By 250.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Mastermind stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

