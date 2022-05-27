Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Increases By 250.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Mastermind stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 31,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Mastermind (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastermind (MMND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.