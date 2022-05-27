Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Expands By 285.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,687. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NightDragon Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.