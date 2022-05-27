Short Interest in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Grows By 3,196.7%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 3,196.7% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OACB opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

