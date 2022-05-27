Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Declines By 87.3%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OPHC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the second quarter worth $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OptimumBank during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.