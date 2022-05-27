Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Drops By 85.7%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 28,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Get Osprey Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.