Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 1,500.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY remained flat at $$15.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.
About Postal Savings Bank of China (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Postal Savings Bank of China (PSTVY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.