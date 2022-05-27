Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Expands By 1,500.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY remained flat at $$15.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

