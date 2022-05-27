Short Interest in Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Drops By 66.7%

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Millennials ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. Principal Millennials ETF has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

Get Principal Millennials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Millennials ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.