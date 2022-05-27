Short Interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) Expands By 840.7%

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 840.7% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RDBXW opened at $1.00 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

