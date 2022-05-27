Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Decreases By 97.6%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSEU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

