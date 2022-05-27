Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Declines By 80.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SUOPY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Sumco has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

