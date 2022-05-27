Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Decreases By 61.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the April 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trecora Resources in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 3,339,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,495. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Trecora Resources ( NYSE:TREC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 60.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter valued at $89,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 81,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 609,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

