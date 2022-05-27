Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in NVR by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in NVR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR opened at $4,350.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,427.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,011.69. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,998.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $63.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

