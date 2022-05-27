Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $35.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

