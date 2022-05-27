Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of SWIR opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 36.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,770,000 after purchasing an additional 466,126 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

