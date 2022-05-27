Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

SI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.83.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after acquiring an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,920,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

