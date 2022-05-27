Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 586.0% in May

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SGAPY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 28,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

