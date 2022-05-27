Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 586.0% in May

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 586.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SGAPY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 28,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $20.99.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)
