Sio Capital Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 88,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inogen by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inogen by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the period. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inogen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $598.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.35.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.
In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inogen Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
