Sio Capital Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Sanofi makes up about 1.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNY. Barclays upped their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($85.11) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,444. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

