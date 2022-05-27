Sio Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,629. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

