Sio Capital Management LLC Takes $780,000 Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of NextCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NextCure stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

