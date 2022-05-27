Sio Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Sio Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,023 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 11,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,555. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.92.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 36,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,680,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,388.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 87,036 shares of company stock valued at $250,123. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

