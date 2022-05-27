SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.