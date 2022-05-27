Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,793 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 51,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,501. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

