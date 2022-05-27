Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,818.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $480,758.52 and approximately $6,818.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.88 or 0.18557767 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00522911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009021 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

