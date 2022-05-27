Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMGZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 1,775 ($22.34) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.88) to GBX 1,620 ($20.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

SMGZY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,199. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

