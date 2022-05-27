Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 515.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.85. 57,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Snam has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.