Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Snap stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

