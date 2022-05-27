Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wolfe Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18. Snap has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.