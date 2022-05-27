Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. 376,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245,687. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.80.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 39.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Snowflake by 19.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,295.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

