Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $218.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.86.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day moving average of $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after buying an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

