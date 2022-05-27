SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.97

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.97 and traded as low as $39.95. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 419 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

