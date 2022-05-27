Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $18.47 Million Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares during the quarter. Organogenesis accounts for about 1.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 52,312 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $296,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,049.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,692 shares of company stock worth $3,248,816. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORGO stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.