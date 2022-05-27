SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $967,381.00

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $74.69 million and approximately $967,381.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

