Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.84

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.84 and traded as low as $25.68. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

